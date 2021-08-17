Bucks to open season vs Nets, will host Boston on Christmas Day | In In Bucks | By By Zach Heilprin

The Milwaukee Bucks will open defense of their NBA title at home against the favorite to dethrone them.

The club announced Tuesday afternoon that Fiserv Forum would host the league’s season opener Oct. 19 with the Bucks welcoming the Brooklyn Nets to town. It will be a rematch of their second round playoff series that Milwaukee won in seven games.

The Nets, with a healthy Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving, are the favorites to win the NBA title, while the Bucks have the third-best odds to win it.

Milwaukee will also play on Christmas Day for a fourth-straight year, and for the second time in a row it will be at home. After blowing out Golden State last December, the Bucks will take on the Boston Celtics at 1:30 p.m. in the second of five games on the holiday.

The full NBA schedule will be released Friday.