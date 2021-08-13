Brewers-Pirates postponed, doubleheader set for Saturday

For the second time in less than a week the weather has impacted Milwaukee’s schedule.

Thanks to a storm rolling through Pittsburgh on Friday night, the Brewers game against the Pirates was postponed. It means the two teams will play a split seven-inning doubleheader Saturday.

The first game is slated to start at 1:30 p.m. and the second game will get underway at 6::05 p.m.

Milwaukee came into Friday night winners of four straight games and holding an 8-game lead on Cincinnati in the NL Central.