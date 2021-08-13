Bucks re-sign Thanasis Antetokounmpo

August 13, 2021
|In Bucks
|By Zach Heilprin

Thanasis Antetokounmpo is coming back for a couple more years with Milwaukee.

The forward agreed to a new two-year deal Friday to keep him with the Bucks for a third season.

Antetokounmpo played in 57 games this past year for the Bucks, averaging 9.9 minutes per game. He put up 2.9 points and 2.2 rebounds in those games, but also played a significant role as part of the bench mob.

The 29-year-old also played in 13 playoff games but was forced to miss the clinching game of the NBA Finals following a positive COVID-19 test.