Bucks re-sign Thanasis Antetokounmpo

Thanasis Antetokounmpo is coming back for a couple more years with Milwaukee.

The forward agreed to a new two-year deal Friday to keep him with the Bucks for a third season.

He's back to bring the spark. 💥 pic.twitter.com/CcXuj56Z2T — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) August 13, 2021

“To appreciate the sun, you gotta know what rain is. Fired up and can’t wait to be back on the court!!!! Milwaukee, let’s goooooooo!!!!! ✌🏾” @Thanasis_ante43 posts on IG after re-signing with the Bucks. pic.twitter.com/5ga7LOp8pQ — Scott Grodsky (@ScottGrodsky) August 13, 2021

Antetokounmpo played in 57 games this past year for the Bucks, averaging 9.9 minutes per game. He put up 2.9 points and 2.2 rebounds in those games, but also played a significant role as part of the bench mob.

The 29-year-old also played in 13 playoff games but was forced to miss the clinching game of the NBA Finals following a positive COVID-19 test.