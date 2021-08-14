Ashby, Brewers beat Pirates 6-0 to split doubleheader | In In Brewers | By By Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Rookie Aaron Ashby and three relievers combined on a four-hitter, Rowdy Tellez hit a long home run and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-0 to split a day-night doubleheader.

Ashby pitched four innings in his thid career start, falling one inning shy of qualifying for his first major league win.

Kevin Newman tied a major league record with four doubles and the Pirates rolled over the Brewers 14-4 to snap their eight-game losing streak in the opener.

Newman doubled in each inning from the third through the sixth in the seven-inning game.

The Brewers got a home run from Avisail Garcia in the second game, setting a new career-high with 21 on the season.

With the split, Milwaukee maintained its eight-game lead on Cincinnati in the NL Central.