Report: Packers, Aaron Rodgers close to agreement for him to play for Packers in 2021 | Zach Heilprin

Aaron Rodgers is reportedly returning to the Green Bay Packers for at least the 2021 season.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport initially reported that Rodgers had indicated to people close to him he planned to play for the team after missing the entire offseason program due to issues with the front office. Then, ESPN’s Adam Schefter filled in the details and concessions made by the two sides to make it happen.

They include:

— Voiding the final year of Rodgers’ contract (2023) with no ability to use the franchise tag

— Rodgers’ contract would be adjusted to give the Packers more salary cap room this year

— The Packers would put things into place to address Rodgers’ issues with how the team has been run

— The Packers will address Rodgers’ situation at the end of 2021

The Packers are scheduled to report to training camp Tuesday and the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel is reporting that Rodgers will likely be there even if a deal isn’t finalized to avoid getting fined. The first practice slated for Wednesday.

During the team’s annual shareholders meeting late Monday morning, which came prior to Rapoport’s tweet, general manager Brian Gutekunst and team president Mark Murphy both said they were hopeful for a positive outcome with the Rodgers’ situation. After the meeting, Murphy met with reporters and said he did not know if Rodgers would report this week for training camp and would not engage on any specifics with the situation.

Rodgers missed the entire offseason program for the first time in his career and reportedly told some within the organization that he did not want to play for the team again due to his issues with the front office.