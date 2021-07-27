Aaron Rodgers is back at Lambeau Field | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

He’s back.

Aaron Rodgers walked into Lambeau Field early Tuesday morning as the Green Bay Packers veterans reported for training camp. News broke yesterday that Rodgers and the team were close to a deal that would bring the quarterback back into the fold after he missed all of the offseason program amid issues with the front office.

The Packers will hit the field for the first time on Wednesday morning.