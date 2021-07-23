Report: Contract talks between Packers and WR Davante Adams have ‘broken off’ | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

Green Bay is now dealing with issues with two of its best players.

The Aaron Rodgers situation has been the story of the offseason, but wide receiver Davante Adams jumped into the mix Friday morning. That’s because the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that negotiations between Adams and the Packers on a long-term contract had stopped.

It’s not just Aaron Rodgers: The #Packers and star WR Davante Adams have broken off long-term extension talks. There are no current plans to resume them. The two sides have been negotiating for months, but they are now in a bad place, sources say. First the QB, now the No. 1 WR. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 23, 2021

Adams is entering the last year of his contract and is coming off the best year of his career. The former second-round pick had 115 catches for 1,374 yards and 18 touchdowns.

The Packers open training camp July 27. While it’s unclear if Rodgers will be there, Adams said last month that he would attend whether he got a new contract or not.