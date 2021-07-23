The Camp: Big Ten Media Days

On this episode of The Camp, Zach and Jesse are at Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis. They talk about what they heard from the three Badgers in attendance, former UW AD Barry Alvarez’s new job, former UW coach Bret Bielema being back in the conference and some questions heading into fall camp.

Zach is also joined for interviews by Alvarez, LB Jack Sanborn, TE Jake Ferguson, CB Faion Hicks, Minnesota RB Mo Ibrahim and the Wisconsin State Journal’s Jim Polzin.