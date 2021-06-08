Packers: David Bakhtiari not setting a timetable for return, Davante Adams wont hold out | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

David Bakhtiari is making no promises on when he’ll be ready to take the field as he returns from a torn anterior cruciate ligament suffered last December. Well, that’s not completely accurate.

“I’ve got no problem saying I will 100% be ready for training camp,” Bakhtiari said with a grin before adding, “in 2022.”

Jokes aside, the Green Bay Packers franchise left tackle is making progress from the injury he sustained in practice on New Year’s Eve. He was seen rehabbing on the sideline during the team’s OTA practice last week and was back there again during the first day of Green Bay’s mandatory minicamp.

“I’m not going to put any timetable for me. I’m going to stack my days, have that turn into weeks, weeks to months, months to years,” Bakhtiari said when asked if he could be good to go for the Packers season opener on Sept. 12 in New Orleans. “I have no idea. This is my first time going through this. I’m just going to attack every day, hit every benchmark that I can. Once (team doctor Pat McKenzie) can check me off, I can check myself off, and I can go out there and not only perform and protect myself but perform at the level the Packers need me to, that’s when we’ll see me return on that date.”

No hold out for Davante Adams

Wide receiver Davante Adams is set to become a free agent at the end of this season and his absence at the past two weeks of voluntary OTAs, which cost him a $500,000 workout bonus, suggested he wasn’t pleased with not getting a new contract done. But asked Tuesday whether he planned to hold out if he doesn’t get a new deal before training camp, the All-Pro put that concern to rest.

“I’ll be here, man. I signed up to go to work and play,” Adams said. “I’m from East Palo Alto, California, I grew up with zero dollars. I’m not forfeiting any of my money that I earned and signed for already, so I’ll be here for sure.”

Adams also said that the top five wide receivers not going to OTAs was not a coordinated effort on their part to show support for quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

“In no way did I sway or tell anybody to do anything,” Adams said. “They all made their own decision based on what they had going on.”

Players missing

Aaron Rodgers wasn’t the only player missing from minicamp Tuesday, though the other absences were not a result of issues with the front office like his.

Outside linebackers Za’Darius Smith and Preston Smith, along with defensive lineman Dean Lowry and offensive lineman Elton Jenkins, were not on the field due to COVID-19 protocols.

New addition

The Packers are reportedly bolstering their linebacker room.

According to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, Green Bay is planning to sign inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell.

The Packers are bringing in former Falcons LB De'Vondre Campbell and a signing is expected assuming everything checks out, including a physical, according to a source. Campbell gives the Packers another option at inside linebacker. — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) June 8, 2021

The 27-year-old Campbell spent 2020 with Atlanta, racking up 99 tackles, seven tackles for loss and two sacks. He played his first four seasons in the NFL with Arizona.