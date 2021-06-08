Avisaíl Garcia homers, Brewers beat Cincinnati for fifth straight win | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee kept its winning ways going Tuesday night with a 5-1 victory at Cincinnati.

Adrian Houser allowed just one run on five hits over 5 1/3 innings to pick up the win to improve to 4-5. His ERA dropped to 3.66 as the Brewers won for a fifth straight time.

Avisail Garcia hit his team-leading 12th home run and later drove in another run with an infield single. Travis Shaw provided some cushion in the ninth inning with a two-run double.

Milwaukee was struggling to get much going offensively until the fourth inning. That’s when Reds’ starter Sonny Gray was forced to exit the game with an injury.

The win moved the Brewers to a season-best eight games above .500 at 34-26. They have won 13 of their last 16 games and are now a game up on Chicago in the NL Central.

Milwaukee and the Reds will play again Wednesday night.