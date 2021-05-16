Brewers hold on for 10-9 win over Atlanta | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee’s offense came alive Sunday to grab a 10-9 win over Atlanta at American Family Field.

After scoring nine runs combined in their last five games, the Brewers scored 10 over a five-inning stretch beginning in the third with a Daniel Vogelbach two-run double. After another run in the fourth inning, Avisail Garcia went deep with a two-run shot in the fifth, his sixth of the year. Milwaukee would add three more in the sixth, including one on a passed ball and another on a wild pitch.

It appeared the Brewers would cruise to an easy win with that 8-0 lead and another great start from Freddy Peralta. He gave up just two hits over six innings and struck out eight, dropping his ERA to 2.40 on the year.

But things fell apart for Milwaukee’s pitching in the seventh inning as the Braves scored seven runs — four off of J.P. Feyereisen and three off Brent Suter. It included a grand slam by Freddie Freeman.

The Brewers were able to add two more runs in the bottom of the seventh inning with a single from Lorenzo Cain and they would prove important, as the Braves got a run off of Devin Williams in the eighth and another off Josh Hader in the ninth. Atlanta got the tying run into scoring position before Hader finally closed it down.

Kolton Wong, Omar Narvaez and Cain combined for nine hits, while Vogelbach finished with three RBI for Milwaukee.

The Brewers avoided the sweep but have now lost three of their last four series. They will get Monday off before opening a quick two-game set Tuesday in Kansas City.