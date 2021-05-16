Bucks will face Miami in first round of the playoffs | In In Bucks | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee will start its run to what the team hopes is its first NBA title since 1971 against the team that ended its season a year ago.

With Brooklyn beating Cleveland on Sunday, the Bucks were locked in as the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference and will face sixth-seeded Miami in the first round of the playoffs. The Heat knocked top-seeded Milwaukee out of the playoffs last September in just five games.

The matchup is set. pic.twitter.com/B17V9POgeb — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) May 17, 2021

The Bucks took two of the three matchups the teams played this season. They rolled to a 144-97 win on Dec. 29, fell 119-108 the next night and then beat the Heat 122-108 on Saturday. However, Miami star Jimmy Butler, who was nearly unstoppable in the playoffs last year, did not play in any of the games.

Milwaukee will have home court advantage against Miami and will welcome additional fans to Fiserv Forum. The Bucks announced last week that they would be increasing capacity for the playoffs, going from 18% to 50%, which should allow for roughly 9,000 fans.

Philadelphia will be the top seed in the East, followed by Brooklyn as the No. 2 seed. New York is the fourth-seed, while Atlanta will be the No. 5.

The play-in tournament in the East will feature Boston against Washington and Charlotte taking on Indiana.