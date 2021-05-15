Anderson hitless for 6, Freeman 250th HR, Braves top Brewers | In In Brewers | By By Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Ian Anderson took a no-hit try into the seventh inning, Freddie Freeman hit a two-run homer and the Atlanta Braves beat the Milwaukee Brewers 5-1.

Anderson cruised through the first six innings, mixing a 96 mph fastball, an effective changeup and an even slower curveball that kept the Brewers guessing. The 23-year-old right-hander walked four and struck out four before the Brewers ended Anderson’s bid in the seventh.

Daniel Vogelbach blooped a leadoff single to center and Pablo Reyes followed with a double that chased Anderson.

It was Milwaukee 10th loss in its last 13 games. The Brewers have lost the first two games of the series and will try to avoid being swept Sunday afternoon.