Bucks beat Heat 122-108, maintain bid for East's No. 2 seed

By Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Khris Middleton and Bryn Forbes each scored 21 points to help the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Miami Heat 122-108 on Saturday night in a potential first-round playoff series preview.

Kendrick Nunn had a season-high 31 points for the Heat, who were without leading scorer Jimmy Butler because of lower back tightness.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 15 points and nine rebounds, while Jrue Holiday added 20 points and 10 assists.

The Bucks are third and the Heat sixth in the Eastern Conference standings, which would have them meeting in the first round of the playoffs. But neither team is locked into that position heading into the final day of the regular season.

Milwaukee closes out the year with a visit to Chicago, while Miami is at Detroit.