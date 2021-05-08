Brewers snap six-game losing streak with win at Miami | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee’s longest losing streak in close to three years is over.

The Brewers beat Miami 6-2 Saturday night to snap a six-game skid.

Adrian Houser got it done on the mound and at the plate. He went six innings, giving up two runs on five hits and striking out a season-high 10 batters. The righty also hit a home run, his second of the season. He’s one of only two pitchers in MLB to hit multiple home run this year.

Relievers J.P. Feyereisen, Devin Williams and Josh Hader came on to take care of the final nine outs for the Brewers and got eight of them via the strikeout. Hader’s three strikeouts give him 402 for his career, making him the fastest to 400 strikeouts in MLB history (234.2 IP).

Milwaukee totaled 11 hits and more than half of them came from Kolton Wong and Avisail Garcia. One of Garcia’s was a two-run homer, his fourth of the year.

The two teams will close out the three game series Sunday afternoon.