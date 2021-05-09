Aaron Rodgers Watch: Day 11

The Green Bay Packers and quarterback Aaron Rodgers remain at odds as the biggest offseason story in the NFL continues.

Here’s a look at the latest developments:

— ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported Sunday morning on SportsCenter that people around the league believe it’s 60-40 that Rodgers gets traded and the most likely destination would be Denver.

“The Packers are still actively looking for solutions here. They’re trying to keep an open line of communication with Aaron Rodgers and his agent, Dave Dunn. So, no traction in the short term. But many people around the league believe Aaron Rodgers is indeed ‘dug in,’ and there’s a belief by some that he wants to be out West. Denver is a team that’s buzzing in league circles. I was told by a source that Denver is ‘monitoring’ that situation right now. But they’re also coming out of the draft, and they’re in the team-building mode. They really like Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater, so they’re not committed or tied to anything. Talking to people around the league, they say about 60-40 they think that Rodgers is dealt.”

— Rodgers is heading back to TV. After a two week stint guest hosting Jeopardy! earlier this year, Rodgers will be on the ABC sitcom The Conners on Wednesday. He won’t have to act too much — his role is as the host of Jeopardy!.