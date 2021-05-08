Wisconsin basketball adds Cincinnati transfer

Wisconsin has dipped into the NCAA transfer portal to add some size and experience to its frontcourt.

Cincinnati center Chris Vogt announced Saturday he had committed to the Badgers.

The 7-foot-1, 260-pound Vogt is a senior and will be immediately eligible to play for the Badgers.

Vogt started his career at Northern Kentucky but followed coach John Brannen when he was hired by the Bearcats prior to the 2019 season. He had a breakout junior season, averaging 11.0 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists. Vogt reportedly played through a torn labrum in the second half of that season and was dealing with a shoulder injury again this past season when he averaged just 5.0 points and 3.5 rebounds.

The Kentucky native fills a big need for the Badgers. With Micah Potter and Nate Reuvers moving on after this past season, Wisconsin was desperate for some experience inside to go along with freshmen Steven Crowl and Ben Carlson.

Vogt is the third transfer in for coach Greg Gard this offseason joining Wake Forest guard Jahcobi Neath and UNLV guard Isaac Lindsey.