Aaron Rodgers Watch: Day 8

The Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers are in a standoff. Perhaps more accurately, the future Hall of Fame quarterback is at odds with general manager Brian Gutekunst and the front office. Other than from Rodgers directly, we’ve heard from nearly every side of the situation since last week and that continued Thursday.

Here are the latest developments:

— The man who broke the story, ESPN’s Adam Schefter, went on The Dan Patrick Show Thursday morning and said the story was one that had been accumulating throughout the offseason. He said that the report from Paul Allen at KFAN in Minneapolis, that San Francisco had inquired about Rodgers availability, forced his hand and it’s why he reported the story on the day of the draft.

You can listen to the full interview here.

— A day after Rodgers’ former teammate John Kuhn offered some hope to Packers fans, another former teammate, James Jones, spoke on the NFL Network about the situation facing the two sides.

“When the organization side of it comes into place, and you talk about him and the GM and the head coach working together, I think it’s fixable. I think they’ll be able to get that stuff done. But I think that’s what it is about. It’s not about getting the GM fired. It’s not about a new contract. It’s all about making sure that you’re putting the team in the best situation to win some championships.”

Here is the full interview with Jones and former Packers linebacker AJ Hawk.