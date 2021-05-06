Brewers swept in Philadelphia, lose fifth straight overall | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee’s hot start to the season has stalled out in the first week of May as injuries appear to finally be taking their toll.

Philadelphia finished off a sweep of the Brewers with 2-0 win Thursday afternoon, handing Milwaukee its fifth straight loss. It was the first time Milwaukee had been swept in Philadelphia since 2008.

Zack Wheeler pitched a complete game three-hitter to get the win. He allowed just three hits, didn’t walk a batter and struck out eight. Not a single batter in the top six of Milwaukee’s lineup reached base. Wheeler improved to 3-2 on the year.

Brandon Woodruff wasn’t at Wheeler’s level but was pretty good as well. He went 6 2/3 innings, allowing one run on two hits and striking out a season-high 11. He was tagged with the loss, his first of the season.

Milwaukee dropped 17-15 on the year and will now head to Miami to face the Marlins.