Brewers swept in Philadelphia, lose fifth straight overall
Milwaukee’s hot start to the season has stalled out in the first week of May as injuries appear to finally be taking their toll.
Philadelphia finished off a sweep of the Brewers with 2-0 win Thursday afternoon, handing Milwaukee its fifth straight loss. It was the first time Milwaukee had been swept in Philadelphia since 2008.
Zack Wheeler pitched a complete game three-hitter to get the win. He allowed just three hits, didn’t walk a batter and struck out eight. Not a single batter in the top six of Milwaukee’s lineup reached base. Wheeler improved to 3-2 on the year.
Brandon Woodruff wasn’t at Wheeler’s level but was pretty good as well. He went 6 2/3 innings, allowing one run on two hits and striking out a season-high 11. He was tagged with the loss, his first of the season.
Milwaukee dropped 17-15 on the year and will now head to Miami to face the Marlins.