Report: Aaron Rodgers wants GM Brian Gutekunst fired | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

Aaron Rodgers reportedly wants general manager Brian Gutekunst fired.

According to Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson, the Green Bay Packers quarterback is so upset with Gutekunst that one of his demands to return to the team is to move on from the longtime member of the front office.

Robinson quotes a member of Rodgers’ camp as saying the ball is in team president/CEO Mark Murphy’s court in terms of Rodgers coming back or not.

Meanwhile, Murphy addressed the issues with Rodgers in his monthly column on Packers.com.

“The first day of the NFL Draft is typically a very busy day for all NFL teams, with plenty of newsworthy events. For the Packers, though, Thursday was definitely a day filled with more intrigue than usual. The day started with the report that Aaron Rodgers is upset with the Packers and doesn’t want to return to the team. When a report like that involves the reigning MVP, it is obviously a huge story, and it dominated the sports news for most of the day. This is an issue that we have been working on for several months. Brian Gutekunst, Matt LaFleur and I have flown out on a number of occasions to meet with Aaron. We are very much aware of Aaron’s concerns and have been working with him (and his agent Dave Dunn) to resolve them. We remain committed to Aaron in 2021 and beyond. He is not only a tremendously talented player, but has developed into a true leader for us. The relationship that Aaron has forged with Matt and the other offensive coaches has propelled us to the brink of the Super Bowl in two straight years. We look forward to competing for another Super Bowl championship with Aaron as our leader.”