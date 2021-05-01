Packers add six more players on third day of NFL Draft | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

Green Bay spent Day 3 of the NFL Draft adding bodies on both sides of the ball.

The Packers went offensive line in the fourth round, grabbing Mississippi guard/tackle Royce Newman with pick No. 142. In 2020, he started all 10 games at right tackle for the team, giving up just two sacks in 430 pass blocks. As a junior, Newman started 12 games at left guard and allowed only one sack.

GM Brian Gutekunst went back to defense with his next two picks, taking Florida defensive tackle TJ Slaton and Appalachian State cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles in the fifth round.

At 6-foot-4, 340 pounds, Slaton is a big body that should be able to help the Packers inside against the run. Jean-Charles, a former 2-star recruit, led the nation in pass breakups as a senior and was a semifinalist for the Bednarik Award (best defensive player) and Thorpe Award (best defensive back).

In the sixth round the Packers grabbed a familiar name to Wisconsin fans in offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen. A thee-year contributor for the Badgers at left tackle, the Green Bay native will likely play inside for the Packers.

Wisconsin left tackle Cole Van Lanen (#71) consistently blows D-linemen off the ball in the run game. Looks like he’ll be one of the best run blockers in the 2020 NFL Draft. pic.twitter.com/phe5IBwYLE — Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) May 24, 2019

With the team’s second sixth-round pick, the Packers got Boston College linebacker Isaiah McDuffie. A second-team All-ACC pick in 2020, McDuffie finished fifth in the country in tackles with 107.

BC linebacker Isaiah McDuffie stays with Javonte Williams pretty much stride for stride down the sideline. For scouting purposes the penalty at the end is mostly irrelevant (can be taught). McDuffie has NFL athletic ability. #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/UzUYdBHyim — Coleslaw. (@ProfessorDraft) February 14, 2021

Green Bay closed the draft by nabbing Mississippi State running back Kylin Hill. A first-team All-SEC pick in 2019 while piling up 1,350 yards, he opted out of last season after just three games.