Report: Aaron Rodgers has told some within Packers organization he doesn’t want to return to Green Bay | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

The NFL Draft may have just taken a backseat to unfolding drama in Green Bay.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, quarterback Aaron Rodgers has told some with the organization that he does want to return to the team. Schefter reports that team president/CEO Mark Murphy, general manager Brian Gutekunst and coach Matt LaFleur have all made trips to the west coast to meet with Rodgers but his stance has not changed.

In a statement to ESPN, Gutekunst said:

“As we’ve stated since the season ended, we are committed to Aaron in 2021 and beyond. Aaron has been a vital part of our success and we look forward to competing for another championship with him leading our team.”

Rodgers is under contract for three more seasons, though he has no guaranteed money left on his deal. Schefter reports that the team has tried to extend his contract to placate him but it has not worked.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport later reported that the two sides had been working on a long-term extension for some time but that no deal has come to fruition.

Over the last month, Aaron Rodgers had his agent Dave Dunn fly out to Green Bay for several days of meetings to work through the situation. Rodgers refused a restructure. Wanted an extension. Teams called knowing he wasn’t happy. GB rebuffed them. Offered an extension. No deal. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 29, 2021

It was reported earlier in the day by the NFL Network that several teams had called the Packers about trading for Rodgers, including the San Francisco 49ers.