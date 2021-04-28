Controversial call leaves Brewers upset in 6-2 loss to Miami | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee was a 6-2 loser to Miami Wednesday afternoon in a game that was overshadowed by a controversial call by umpire Marty Foster.

The game was still scoreless in the second inning when starting pitcher Zach Godley threw out shortstop Isan Diaz for what would have been the second out. Instead, Foster ruled Diaz safe.

E1 🚨 🚨 🚨 Most bizarre “error” of the year pic.twitter.com/oFB81HNMkl — MLB Errors (@mlberrors) April 28, 2021

Godley was officially called for obstruction on the play.

“It was a terrible call,” manager Craig Counsell said. “I have no idea what Marty was trying to make up there or what he saw. It’s even worse looking at the replay than I thought he might have seen. Bad call.”

Foster did not back off the call after the game.

“We dissected it a little bit as a crew,” Foster told a pool reporter about the call. “I’m 100% sure that the runner was impeded on his way to first base.”

Foster later tossed Milwaukee bench coach Pat Murphy for arguing a check swing call.

The first call cost Milwaukee a run but Counsell wouldn’t say it was the difference in a game in which the Brewers offense struggled to get much going against Miami starter Sandy Alcantara. He allowed just a two-run homer to Kolton Wong over seven innings to get the win.

Godley was forced out of the game in the fourth inning after getting hit on hand while attempting to bunt in the bottom of the third. He walked five batters and allowed four runs — three earned — in his first start with Milwaukee.

Former Brewers first baseman Jesus Aguilar had the biggest hit of the day, drilling a three-run off of Eric Yardley. It was his fifth home run in his last six games.

Milwaukee fell to just 5-7 at home this year. The club will open a series against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday night at American Family Field.