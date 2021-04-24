Christian Yelich returns to Milwaukee for MRI on ailing back, Brett Anderson put on IL | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Christian Yelich was eligible to come off the injured list this weekend in time to face Chicago but that did not happen. Instead, the Brewers outfielder returned to Milwaukee for an MRI on his strained lower back.

“Nothing bad happened yesterday,” manager Craig Counsell said Saturday. “He did the day of work we were expecting but we’re just at a plateau, so we’re just trying to rule everything out and see if we can get any new bit of information. It’s frustrating for Christian. He’s frustrated. We’re trying to rule everything out and get as many answers as we can.”

Counsell did have better news on outfielder Lorenzo Cain. He was scheduled for a heavy workload Saturday in his rehab from a quad injury that landed him on the 10-day injured list.

Meanwhile, the club put starting pitcher Brett Anderson on the injured list with a hamstring issue that forced him out of his start Friday. Reliever Josh Lindblom also went on the injured list with right knee effusion.

Pitcher Phil Bickford and outfielder Corey Ray were called up to take Anderson and Lindblom’s spots on the roster.