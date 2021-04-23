Brewers fall 15-2 to the Cubs, lose Brett Anderson to injury | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee got hammered 15-2 in the first game of its weekend series with Chicago Friday afternoon at Wrigley Field.

The Cubs scored 10 runs in the first two innings off of Brett Anderson and Josh Lindblom. Anderson was forced to leave after four batters due to a hamstring injury that will require an MRI. Between the two, they were tagged for 11 runs in four innings.

The Brewers lone offense came on back-to-back home runs by Billy McKinney and Kolton Wong. Wong returned to the lineup after a stint on the injured list with an oblique issue.

Jake Marisnick finished with five RBI for the Cubs, who have now won four straight games.

The two teams will play again Saturday afternoon.