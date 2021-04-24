Manny Pina hits 2-run homer in Brewers 4-2 win at Chicago | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee bounced back from a blowout loss Friday at Chicago to get a 4-3 win over the Cubs on Saturday at Wrigley Field.

Freddy Peralta got the start for the Brewers and gave up two runs over four innings of work and striking out seven. It wasn’t the best effort of the season for the righty, but the bullpen picked him up.

Brent Suter, J.P. Feyereisen, Devin Williams and Josh Hader combined to allow just one more run over the final five innings. That included a scoreless ninth from Hader, who picked up his fourth save of the season and his third on Milwaukee’s road trip.

Manny Pina had what proved to be the biggest hit of the game, a two-run homer in the seventh inning to give Milwaukee a 4-2 lead. It was the second home run of the season for the backup catcher, who hit Saturday’s as a pinch hitter.

Kolton Wong hit leadoff for the Brewers and had a pair of hits and a run scored, while first baseman Keston Hiura went a season-best 3-for-4 and a run scored.

Milwaukee and Chicago will close out the three-game series Sunday afternoon.