Brewers' Corbin Burnes quiets Chicago bats in 7-0 win | By Zach Heilprin

Corbin Burnes did it on the mound and at the plate Wednesday afternoon in Milwaukee’s 7-0 win over Chicago at American Family Field.

Just as he had in his first two outings of the season, the righty dominated the opposing lineup. He went six innings, giving up just two hits and striking out 10. He’s now pitched 18.1 innings this year and allowed a total of one run on four hits, while striking out 30 and not walking a single batter. His ERA dropped to 0.49 on the season.

Corbin Burnes is the first pitcher with 30K and 0 walks in first 3 starts since 1906 pic.twitter.com/HlvQfj81CL — Reviewing the Brew (@ReviewngTheBrew) April 14, 2021

It was the eighth straight start by a Brewers pitcher that went at least five innings and allowed one run or fewer, which is a new team record.

Burnes also gave Milwaukee some help on offense, driving in a pair of runs with a single in the sixth inning. It was his second hit of the season and the RBI were the first of his MLB career.

He got plenty of support at the plate. Travis Shaw drove in two runs, including a solo homer. He now has 12 RBI this year, just four short of the 16 he had for the entirety of his last season with Milwaukee in 2019.

Avisail Garcia went 2-for-4 with a run scored, while Luis Urias and Keston Hirua accounted for five of Milwaukee’s six walks on the day.

The win gave the Brewers their third straight series victory, including two over the Cubs. They’ll take Thursday off before opening a weekend series against Pittsburgh.