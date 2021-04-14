Wisconsin’s Brad Davison returning for another senior year | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Brad Davison is returning for one more season with Wisconsin.

The Badgers guard announced Wednesday he would be taking advantage of the extra year of eligibility given to all players by the NCAA due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I want to thank my coaching staff for their patience during this time, and say thanks to my current and future teammates who played a huge part in helping me make this decision,” Davison wrote. “After taking some time to reflect, there is no place I would rather be than Madison! Being a Badger is a privilege. I am grateful for one last ride with my coaches and teammates this upcoming season. I would not want to go out any other way than playing in front of Badger Nation at the Kohl Center.”

Davison was one of six scholarship seniors that could have returned but he’s the lone one to do so, at least in Madison. D’Mitrik Trice, Aleem Ford, Micah Potter and Nate Reuvers are pursuing professional careers, while Trevor Anderson transferred to Valparaiso.

The decision to return gives the Badgers some much needed experience in the backcourt. The clear vocal leader of the team, Davison will likely pair with either Lorne Bowman or Chucky Hepburn — both freshman — as Wisconsin looks for its new point guard in place of Trice.

“We’re excited to have Brad return for another season,” coach Greg Gard said in a release. “Being able to have a player and person of his quality in our program is extremely valuable. His experience and ability will really help expedite the growth of our younger guys and he’s excited to be part of this talented group. This fifth year of eligibility is an awesome opportunity for both Brad and our program.”

Davison averaged 10.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game for Wisconsin this past season. He shot a career-best 39.1% from beyond the arc and is just 48 3-pointers shy of the school record.