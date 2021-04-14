Bucks roll to easy win in Minnesota | In In Bucks | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee rolled to an easy 130-105 win at Minnesota on Wednesday afternoon.

Playing without Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee soreness) for a sixth straight game, the Bucks got 27 points, eight rebounds and seven assists from Khris Middleton. He was one of four starters in double figures, joined by Brook Lopez (18 points), Jrue Holiday (15 points) and Bobby Portis (13 points).

Pat Connaughton and Bryn Forbes each had 14 points off the bench, while Jordan Nwora had eight points and a pair of steals.

The Timberwolves were led by rookie Anthony Edwards, who finished with 24 points. Naz Reid gave Minnesota nine points and 15 rebounds.

The Bucks have now won the first two games of their three-game road trip. They’ll close it out Thursday in Atlanta.