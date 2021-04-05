Packers QB Aaron Rodgers would “love” to be full-time Jeopardy! host | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

Aaron Rodgers made his Jeopardy! guest-hosting debut Monday afternoon and he’s slated to host the next two weeks. However, the Green Bay Packers quarterback made clear during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show that given the opportunity he’d be up for being the permanent host of the popular game show.

Aaron Rodgers to @PatMcAfeeShow: "I would love to be the host of Jeopardy." — Zach Heilprin (@ZachHeilprin) April 5, 2021

In a separate interview with The Ringer, Rodgers was asked if he would give up playing football if he was chosen to be the full-time replacement for the late Alex Trebek.

I talked to Aaron Rodgers about guest hosting Jeopardy!, and let’s just say he’d like to it for a lot more than two weeks: https://t.co/h7UhjdJXiG pic.twitter.com/inlmNyeFxF — Claire McNear (@clairemcnear) April 5, 2021

Rodgers first episode aired Monday and it ended with a memorable Final Jeopardy! that likely had Packers fans wincing.