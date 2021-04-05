Brewers struggles at the plate continue in 5-3 loss at Chicago | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

One bad inning for Brett Anderson and another rough night at the plate for Milwaukee led to a 5-3 loss to Chicago at Wrigley Field.

Anderson pitched three scoreless innings before finding trouble in the fourth. He gave up a 2-run homer to Wilson Contreras, and then solo shots to Javy Baez and David Bote.

Those runs would prove to be all the Cubs needed. Milwaukee didn’t record a hit against Trevor Williams until the sixth inning when Omar Narvaez singled. The Brewers catcher then drilled a 3-run homer off of Jason Adam in the seventh inning to drive in Milwaukee’s only runs of the game.

Strikeouts continue to be an issue for the Brewers. Chicago pitchers fanned 12 guys, with Christian Yelich and Keston Huira accounting for five of them. Yelich is batting just .200 this season, while Hiura is still looking for his first it of the season.

Chicago improved to 3-1 on the season and dropped Milwaukee to 1-3. The two teams will meet again Tuesday night.

Listen to every Brewers game on 96.7FM and 1670AM.