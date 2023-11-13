Brewers are reportedly set to promote from within for Craig Counsell’s replacement | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee is reportedly staying in house to fill its managerial vacancy.

The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reported Monday night the Brewers are set to promote Pat Murphy to replace Craig Counsell, who left to manage the Chicago Cubs last week.

Brewers expected to name Pat Murphy their new manager, sources tell @TheAthletic. Murphy, Craig Counsell’s former coach at Notre Dame and his bench coach in Milwaukee from 2015 to ‘23, would become his rival in the NL Central. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) November 14, 2023

Murphy has served as the team’s bench coach since 2016, Counsell’s first full year in Milwaukee. He has a long history with Counsell, having coached him at Notre Dame in the early 1990s. After moving on from the Irish in 1994, Murphy was the manager at Arizona State for 15 seasons. He led the Sun Devils to four Pac-12 titles and made three trips to the College World Series, finishing as the runner-up in 1998.

The 64-year-old left the college game following the 2009 season and joined the San Diego Padres as the Special Assistant to Baseball Operations. He also managed a couple of the organization’s minor league clubs, including the Eugene Emeralds, Tucson Padres and El Paso Chihuahuas. When Bud Black was fired in 2015, Murphy took over as interim manager of the MLB club, going 42-54 before leaving for Milwaukee.