Bucks lose Jae Crowder for two months

Milwaukee will be without Jae Crowder for about two months.

The Bucks announced Monday night that the forward would be undergoing surgery this week after suffering a left groin injury on Saturday in Orlando. Doctors diagnosed him with a left adductor and abdominal tear. It will keep him off the floor for what the team says is “approximately eight weeks.”

Crowder had played in all nine games so far this year, including a pair of starts. He is averaging 8.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game.

Milwaukee has opened the season 5-4, including losing its last two games on the road. The Bucks are slated to face Chicago on Monday night.