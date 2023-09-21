Brewers take 3 of 4 from St. Louis with shutout win | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee continued its march to an NL Central title Thursday afternoon with a 6-0 win in St. Louis.

It was 2-0 in the sixth when the Brewers blew the game open with a 4-run inning. Andruw Monasterio drove in the first run of the inning with a single, before Victor Caratini drilled a 3-run homer, his seventh of the year.

Blake Perkins got the scoring going with a solo home run in third inning. Sal Frelick doubled the lead with a single in the fifth. Frelick and Caratini each had a pair of hits for the Crew.

The Brewers got a very nice start from Wade Miley, who threw six innings of shutout ball. He allowed just three hits, while striking out seven and walking a pair. The win pushed his record to 9-4 on the season.

Milwaukee’s magic number to clinch the NL Central is now at three, while the team’s magic number to grab a playoff spot is two. The Brewers will look to lower it even further when they head to Miami to face the Marlins in a series starting on Friday.