Brewers roll in St. Louis, drop magic number to 4 to clinch NL Central

Milwaukee is closing in on its fourth NL Central title following an 8-2 win in St. Louis on Wednesday night.

The Brewers jumped on Cardinals starter Zack Thompson early, with Josh Donaldson drilling a three-run homer. It was his 22nd hit of the year with 12 of those being home runs. Tyrone Taylor would deliver a solo home run in the fourth inning and another in the ninth before Mark Canha blew the game open with a 3-run double.

Andruw Monasterio and William Contreras each two hits and a run scored.

The offense was plenty for Adrian Houser and the pitching staff. Houser went six innings, allowing one run on four hits while striking out four. He improved to 7-4 on the year.

With the win and Chicago’s loss to Pittsburgh, the Brewers magic number to clinch the NL Central stands at four, while the magic number to earn a playoff spot is at three.

Milwaukee and St. Louis will finish off the series on Thursday afternoon. First pitch is set for 1:10 p.m.