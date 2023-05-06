Brewers fall to San Francisco as losing streak hits 6 games | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee has lost six straight games following a 4-1 setback on Saturday night at San Francisco.

The Brewers struggled to get anything going against Giants starter Alex Cobb. The righty went seven innings, not allowing a run on five hits and striking out five. He got the win to move to 2-1 on the year.

Milwaukee did show some life in the ninth inning. Owen Miller drove in a run and the Brewers had two on with one out, but Tyrone Taylor and Christian Yelich both flew out to center to end it.

Brice Turang had a couple hits for Milwaukee, but overall the Brewers were just 2-for-10 with runners in scoring position.

Brewers manager Craig Counsell has been ejected after an argument over how many times Alex Cobb disengaged from the mound pic.twitter.com/Is077tyJgi — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) May 7, 2023

Milwaukee got a good start from Colin Rea, who made it six innings, giving up three runs on four hits and striking out four. He dropped to 0-3 on the season.

San Francisco’s Thairo Estrada had a two-run homer off of Rea, while Joey Bart and Brett Wisely had an RBI each.

With the loss, the Crew is in danger of being swept for a second-straight series and finishing their road trip 0-6. They’ll look to avoid that on Sunday with first pitch coming at 3:05 p.m.