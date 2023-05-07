Brewers snap 6-game losing streak with 7-3 win at San Francisco | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee rode a big day from Willy Adames to snap a six-game losing streak with a 7-3 win at San Francisco on Sunday.

Adames delivered four RBI, including a two-run homer in the fifth inning to give the Brewers some breathing room with a 5-2 lead. It was the 100th home run of his career and it helped the Crew break their longest losing streak since last June.

Williams Contreras had three hits, including a two-run shot in the second inning, while Christian Yelich had a couple hits, drove in a run and scored twice for Milwaukee. Every player in the lineup had at least one hit except centerfielder Joey Wiemer.

Adrian Houser made his season debut for the Brewers, going 4 2/3 innings. He allowed two runs on seven hits and struck out five. The bullpen held the Giants scoreless until Thairo Estrada hit a solo homer in the ninth inning off of Devin Williams.

The win allowed Milwaukee to avoid being swept in a second straight series. The team finished its road trip 1-5. The Brewers will now head home to open a three-game set against the Dodgers.