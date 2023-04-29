Corbin Burnes leads Brewers past Mike Trout, Angels 7-5 | In In Brewers | By By Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Corbin Burnes pitched six sparkling innings, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels 7-5 on Saturday night.

Milwaukee earned its third straight win after shortstop Willy Adames and manager Craig Counsell were ejected in the sixth.

Adames asked for a timeout from plate umpire Adam Beck, who refused to grant the request and called a strike. Adames had gotten two previous allowances. Counsell came out to argue and got tossed.

Adames struck out swinging on the next pitch, had words with Beck and was ejected. He had to be restrained by his teammates.

“Willy stepped out on that pitch and Adam (Beck) suggested that he didn’t call timeout. I kind of got that,” Counsell said.

Burnes (3-1) allowed one run and five hits. William Contreras and Jesse Winker each drove in two runs for the Brewers.

Burnes also was part of a nifty double play, covering first on a ball hit by Shohei Ohtani.

“To double up Ohtani is very difficult … That’s a very tough play to complete,” Counsell said.

Burnes struck out five and walked one. The Angels went 1 for 8 with runners in scoring position for the game and left eight on.

“We had our chances early. He’s a great pitcher, obviously,” Angels manager Phil Nevin said. “He made some good pitches and got out of it, but we certainly had our chances to be in that game.”

Trout homered twice and drove in five runs for Los Angeles, which had won three of four. Ohtani finished with three hits.

“I feel like myself again,” Trout said.

Trout connected for a two-run shot in the eighth and the ninth. It was his first multihomer game of the season and No. 25 for his career.

Devin Williams entered after Trout’s seventh homer and got one out for his fifth save, surrendering an Ohtani single before Anthony Rendon lined out to right.

Milwaukee opened a 7-1 lead by scoring three runs in the third and four more in the fifth.

Adames hit an RBI single in the third and scored on Contreras’ double against Reid Detmers (0-2). Contreras walked with the bases loaded in the fifth, and Winker’s pinch-hit single drove in Joey Wiemer and Christian Yelich.

Detmers was charged with seven runs, four earned, and four hits in 4 1/3 innings. He struck out six and walked three.

“All I can think of is right now just leaving too many pitches out over the plate,” he said. “It’s frustrating.”