Aaron Rodgers bids farewell to Green Bay in Instagram post | Packers | By Zach Heilprin

It’s official. Aaron Rodgers is now a former member of the Green Bay Packers.

The trade that became public Monday became real on Tuesday when the New York Jets announced the acquisition of the four-time MVP and revealed he would be introduced during a press conference on Wednesday.

Near the same time as that news broke, Rodgers took to Instagram to say farewell to Green Bay.