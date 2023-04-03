Brewers 10, Mets 0: Last strikes

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee used a seven-run fifth inning to blow open a tight game on its way to a 10-0 win over the New York Mets on Monday at American Family Field.

Play of the Game:

Milwaukee had already scored three runs in the fifth inning when rookie Brice Turang stepped to the plate with the bases loaded. After fouling off the first changeup he saw from Tommy Hunter, Turang turned on another one and took it out of the park. It was the first home run of his young career, making him the fourth player in team history to hit a grand slam for his first. After the game, Turang got doused with a gatorade bath.

“Get up… get outta here… GONE!” Here’s the legendary Bob Uecker on the call for Brice Turang’s grand slam in the fifth inning of today’s Brewers Home Opener! #ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/nUQftX1JER — 620wtmj (@620wtmj) April 3, 2023

The good: Freddy Peralta

After a couple of walks in the first inning, Peralta settled into a groove the rest of the way. He would end up going six innings, allowing just two hits while striking out seven. At one point, the righty retired 11 straight batters, including six via strikeout.

The not so good: Christian Yelich

It’s been a rough start to the season for the 2018 NL MVP and it continued Monday. After striking out five times in the first three games in Chicago, the Mets fanned Yelich four more times. The outfielder did draw a walk and managed to steal second before later scoring, so it wasn’t all bad, but Milwaukee is probably looking for more on-base activity from their leadoff man than what Yelich gave them.

In Case You Missed It

— It was not a banner day for Mets starter Carlos Carrasco. In addition to being tagged for five runs in four innings, he was also called for two pitch clock violations and appeared to have the pitch communication receiver in his hat malfunction in the second inning.

— Joey Wiemer gunned down a rumbling Daniel Vogelbach with a beauty of a throw to second.

Joey Wiemer throws out noted speedster Daniel Vogelbach! pic.twitter.com/VZ7bSGgSZQ — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) April 3, 2023

— Overshadowed by Turang’s big day, newcomer Brian Anderson also had himself an afternoon. He hit the first home run of the season for the Brewers and finished with three RBI on the day.

— With the game a blowout, the Mets sent infielder Luis Guillorme to the mound in the eighth inning. He gave up one hit.

— The announced attendance was 42,017 but there not that many fans in the stands. Large areas of the third deck and several swaths of seats in the first and second levels were left empty.

— A B-1 bomber handled the flyover duties for the opener, though no one in the stadium actually saw it as the roof was closed.

What’s next?

Milwaukee (3-1) will host New York (3-2) again on Tuesday night. The Brewers will send Wade Miley to the mound, with the Mets countering with Max Scherzer (1-0, 4.50 ERA).