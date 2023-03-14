Packers: Allen Lazard reportedly agrees to deal with the Jets

March 14, 2023
|In Packers
|By Zach Heilprin

Allen Lazard is cashing in on his first trip to free agency.

The wide receiver has reportedly agreed to a four-year, $44 million deal with the New York Jets.

Lazard led the Packers in receiving last year, posting career-highs with 60 catches and 788 yards, while also grabbing six touchdowns. The former undrafted free agent was also heavily coveted for his run-blocking skills.

The Jets signing of Lazard came a couple hours after a report from ESPN that quarterback Aaron Rodgers had given New York a wish list of potential free agents he would want the team to sign if he were to be traded there. It included Lazard, as well as Packers teammates Randall Cobb and Marcedes Lewis, along with free agent Odell Beckham Jr.