Packers: Allen Lazard reportedly agrees to deal with the Jets

Allen Lazard is cashing in on his first trip to free agency.

The wide receiver has reportedly agreed to a four-year, $44 million deal with the New York Jets.

BREAKING: #Jets are signing FA WR Allen Lazard to a 4-year, $44M deal with $22M guaranteed, sources tell @thescore. Lazard comes off his best season, totaling 60/788/6 in 15 games with #Packers. This deal should also get things to the finish line with Aaron Rodgers and the Jets. pic.twitter.com/wOmAbEe0pC — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 14, 2023

Lazard led the Packers in receiving last year, posting career-highs with 60 catches and 788 yards, while also grabbing six touchdowns. The former undrafted free agent was also heavily coveted for his run-blocking skills.

The Jets signing of Lazard came a couple hours after a report from ESPN that quarterback Aaron Rodgers had given New York a wish list of potential free agents he would want the team to sign if he were to be traded there. It included Lazard, as well as Packers teammates Randall Cobb and Marcedes Lewis, along with free agent Odell Beckham Jr.