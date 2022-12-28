Packers: Aaron Rodgers misses practice with knee injury but expects to play Sunday | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

Aaron Rodgers has added another injury to his list of ailments this season.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback missed Wednesday’s practice with a knee injury suffered in the win over Miami. The injury appeared to happen near the end of the second quarter when one of the Dolphins defenders rolled over his left knee. Rodgers had a noticeable limp on the next play but there was no mention of the injury on the broadcast or after the game.

For his part, Rodgers said he fully expects to play Sunday against Minnesota, especially with what is at stake for his team. Green Bay needs to win its final two games — home contests against the Vikings and Detroit — while getting Washington to lose one of its final two games to get into the postseason. There are other scenarios where the Packers get in, but that is the simplest.

The knee injury comes just as the rib injury Rodgers had been dealing with for the last month is no longer a part of the team’s injury report. Instead, on the initial report on Wednesday, the quarterback was listed as DNP with the knee injury and the right thumb issue he’s had since breaking it in Week 5 against the New York Giants.

In addition to Rodgers, cornerback/return man Keisean Nixon and wide receiver Christian Watson did not practice. Coach Matt LaFleur listed both as day-to-day earlier this week. Nixon has a groin injury, while Watson is dealing with a hip issue.

There was a little bit of good news, too, as tackles David Bakhtiari (appendectomy) and Yosh Nijman (shoulder) took part on a limited basis. Bakhtiari has missed the last three games, while Nijman exited the game against Miami early.