Bucks: F Joe Ingles could make his Milwaukee debut on Monday | In In Bucks | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee is about to get another lift to its lineup.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Friday that forward Joe Ingles is planning to make his debut for the team on Monday against New Orleans. Ingles tore his ACL while playing for the Utah Jazz in late January last year. Wojnarowski said the veteran will going through a 5-on-5 workout Saturday, and if everything goes well, he’ll be available to play Monday.

Ingles signed a one-year deal with Milwaukee in the offseason after spending the first eight seasons of his career in Utah. He was averaging 7.2 points and 3.9 assists per game before the injury. The addition of Ingles, who is a 40.8-percent 3-point shooter in his career, should help Milwaukee’s spacing on the offensive end.

The 35-year-old joins a team that is currently second in the Eastern Conference with a record of 20-8. The Bucks will face Ingles’ old team, the Jazz, on Saturday night.