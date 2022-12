Kenney & Heilprin: Bowl Practice Storylines, What Is Wisconsin’s Future At QB?, Fickell Is Recruiting… | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Ben and Zach are live at Monk’s in Sun Prairie talking about Wisconsin’s prep for its bowl game against Oklahoma State, some youngsters to watch, Phil Longo’s offense, the dynamic within the building, Wisconsin’s future at quarterback, Luke Fickell’s recent recruiting wins, Wisconsin vs Lehigh in basketball and Bowl Game Locks