Badgers generally positive about return of WR Markus Allen and OL Michael Furtney from transfer portal

When Wisconsin fired coach Paul Chryst on Oct. 2, the move opened up a 30-day window for players to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Several took advantage of the opportunity, including wide receiver Markus Allen. The redshirt freshman entertained offers from a number of Power 5 programs before deciding to commit to one of Wisconsin’s biggest rivals, Minnesota, on Nov. 28. That commitment didn’t last long, as less than a week later he de-committed, removed his name from the portal and chose to return to Madison. A few days later, offensive lineman Michael Furtney’s followed suit, ending his time in the portal after just one week.

New coach Luke Fickell was more than happy to welcome both back.

“I thought that they were here for a reason. They were here because they love the culture, they love the environment and they love the place. Sometimes guys maybe make some decisions that are a little bit quicker,” said Fickell, who spoke with nearly every player that went to the portal. “We continue to have those conversations with them, and as long as they would continue to talk to us, we felt like, hey, deep down inside, I think this is where they want to be. And we’re fortunate enough right now to have a couple of those guys that want to come back and be a part of this.”

While Fickell wanted guys to stay, Allen’s return didn’t go unchecked by some of those within the program, including offensive assistant Jack Cichy. The former Badgers linebacker ripped into Allen being allowed to return in a since deleted Twitter post.

“…ran the wrong routes consistently, dropped countless passes in game and practice…couldn’t take responsibility and enters portal.. commit to a rival… decommit and expect to be welcomed back… kids are so soft it’s embarrassing.”

After deleting the post, Cichy sent another tweet that was less direct but delivered the same message.

should I have kept my mouth shut? Absolutely, but I care too much about this place to do that. If you think we’re gonna have any different results from the past two years by welcoming back people who jumped ship, think again. — Jack Cichy (@jackCICHY) December 8, 2022

Teammates that reacted publicly on Allen’s decision did so in a positive manner on social media. But others certainly raised their eyebrows about Fickell allowing someone that quit on the team back in.

“We always talk about family here,” said defensive end Rodas Johnson, who, like Allen is from Ohio and called the wide receiver a friend. “Family makes mistakes. At first I didn’t agree with it. I was hurt. But at the end of the day, he came back. He made his mind up. Now he’s gonna have to have earn some respect but I’m open arms. That’s family regardless.”

Johnson acknowledged not everyone in the locker room may be so fast to forgive, but they have to get past it because Allen is part of team again.

“I don’t care for none of that,” Johnson said of players holding grudges. “If he’s gonna wear the same jersey as you, and you don’t like it, box or something. But regardless, when you look to your left and your right, that’s your brother and (what happened before) doesn’t matter.”

Offensive lineman Tanor Bortolini took a similar stance as Johnson, but feels at the end of the day it’s a positive to have guys like Allen and Furtney back in the fold.

“Leaving and coming back, it’s a little different. Everyone’s been here this whole time and we’ve all been through something that they might not have been,” Bortolini said. “But they were once a part of this program. They were once our brothers and for that they’ll always be our brothers and we welcome them with open arms.”

Braelon Allen, who dealt with transfer rumors of his own in the last month, figures to take on a larger leadership role in the next year with the three captains from this year’s team — quarterback Graham Mertz, linebacker Nick Herbig and nose tackle Keeanu Benton — departing. He echoed his new coach’s feelings on the situation.

“It’s welcome back for me,” the running back said Thursday. “Those are two guys who helped this team tremendously and two guys that everybody loves to have in the locker room. I think that makes it a lot easier and a lot better.”

The chance for both to be contributors also makes it easier. Furtney started seven games at right guard and figures to be in a battle for playing time next season. Allen’s 2022 was disappointing after a strong offseason, as he caught seven passes for 91 yards and a touchdown in six games before entering the portal. But he does have the ability to be a playmaker if he’s willing to show the necessary effort.

“I’m not going to fault someone for making a decision at the time that they felt was best for them,” linebacker Maema Njongmeta said. “If you want to win games, you want to be a Badger, you’re here and you’re willing to put the work in, not just talk about it but be about it, that’s all I can ask for in a teammate.”

Furtney has been practicing with the team as it prepares for the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Dec. 27 against Oklahoma State, while Allen is not expected back prior to the game.