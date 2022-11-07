Packers injuries: Rashan Gary done for the season, Romeo Doubs to miss 4-to-6 weeks | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

A long season keeps getting longer for the Green Bay Packers.

A day after the team lost a fifth-straight game, it learned that outside linebacker Rashan Gary tore the ACL in his right knee and will miss the rest of the season. Further tests were expected Monday to determine whether there was more damage than just the ACL.

Initial belief is #Packers pass rusher Rashan Gary suffered a torn ACL on Sunday vs. Detroit but the player is undergoing MRI to determine full scope of injury, per source. If confirmed, injury would end the season for Gary, who has 6.0 sacks on the year. Team holding out hope. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) November 7, 2022

Gary leads the Packers in sacks with six and had become one of the more feared pass rushers in the league. The injury hurts even more because the team does not have much depth at the position, with Kingsley Enagbare and Jonathan Garvin serving behind Gary and Preston Smith.

The news was mixed for wide receiver Romeo Doubs. The rookie went out with an ankle injury in the first quarter and was eventually carted to the locker room. While his injury is not season-ending, the NFL Network reported he’ll miss 4-to-6 weeks with a high ankle sprain.

#Packers WR Romeo Doubs has a high-ankle sprain, source said. Those are generally 4-6 week injuries, though further tests will determine the timeframe. But another target for Aaron Rodgers to miss time. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 7, 2022

Cornerback Eric Stokes was also taken to the locker room on a cart after lower leg injury. He left the locker room on crutches.

Meanwhile, wide receiver Christian Watson is back in the concussion protocol after suffering his second head injury in as many weeks.

One bit of good news on the injury front was Aaron Jones. The running back was unable to finish the game due to an ankle injury but ESPN reported Monday that tests on the ankle came back negative and he should play this week against Dallas.