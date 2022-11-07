Wisconsin lands quarterback commit in 2023 class | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin finally has its quarterback in the Class of 2023.

Cole LaCrue (Broomfield, Colo.) announced his decision Monday night on a Denver TV station.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound LaCrue visit Madison for the Washington State game in September, but just received a scholarship offer from the Badgers last Monday. It was his third offer of the day and his second from a Power 5 program with the other being his home state school of Colorado.

LaCrue is rated as the 15th-best player in Colorado and the 99th-best quarterback in the country, according to 247Sports.

LaCrue led his team to an unbeaten record and a No. 1 seed in the playoffs. Through 10 games he’s thrown for 1,854 yards, 21 touchdowns and two interceptions, while running for 627 yards and 13 more touchdowns.

He is expected to enroll in January.