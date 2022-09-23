Packers: WR Sammy Watkins to miss Tampa Bay game, four others questionable | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

Green Bay will be without wide receiver Sammy Watkins on Sunday in Tampa Bay.

The team listed the veteran out with a hamstring injury on the final injury report of the week. Watkins was limited in practice on Wednesday and didn’t take part the last two days.

Two other wide receivers — Christian Watson and Randall Cobb — are questionable for the game. Watson missed practice the last two days with a hamstring injury, while Cobb hasn’t practiced this week due to an illness.

The one wide receiver that missed time this week that will play is Allen Lazard. He was given Wednesday and Thursday off to rest his ankle before taking part on a limited basis Friday. He does not have an injury designation.

All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari is questionable after practicing for a second straight day. He was also questionable the first two weeks and did not play. But the fact he practiced on back-to-back days to end the week gives the appearance that he may be getting close to game action. Bakhtiari has played just one game since injuring his knee in December of 2020.

Tight end Marcedes Lewis is questionable with a groin injury.

Meanwhile, the Buccaneers are also very much hurting at wide receiver. The club will be without the suspended Mike Evans, while Chris Godwin won’t play for a second straight week due to a hamstring injury. Julio Jones is listed as questionable with a knee injury that kept him out last week. Fellow wide outs Russell Gage and Breshad Perriman are also questionable.

