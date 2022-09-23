Badgers land Nolan Winter in class of 2023 | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin has landed its third commit in the 2023 class.

Three-star forward Nolan Winter (Lakeville, Minn.) announced his commitment to the Badgers on Friday.

The 6-foot-10 Winter is ranked as the No. 2 player in the state of Minnesota and the 38th-best power forward in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite. Winter chose the Badgers over offers from Minnesota, Stanford, Nebraska and others.

Winter comes from the same high school, Lakeville North, that sent forwards Nate Reuvers and Tyler Wahl to Madison.

Coach Greg Gard’s 2023 class now includes Winter, center Gus Yalden and guard John Blackwell, along with walk-on guard Jack Janicki.