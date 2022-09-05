Report: David Bakhtiari could start Sunday for the Packers | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

The Green Bay Packers may have David Bakhtiari in the lineup come Sunday at Minnesota.

The All-Pro tackle told ESPN’s Rob Demovsky he thinks it’s realistic for him to start against the Vikings despite not taking part in any of the offseason program or training camp. Bakhtiari did return to team drills in recent days, a big step toward being ready to return to game action.

David Bakhtiari says he's on track to start opener vs. Vikings. Story here: https://t.co/1GWfmhGYYl — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) September 5, 2022

A three-time Pro Bowl selection, Bakhtiari has undergone three procedures on his left knee since tearing his ACL on the last day of December in 2020. He played roughly a half against Detroit in the season finale last year but was unable to play in the playoffs due to fluid build up in the knee.

With Bakhtiari locked in at left tackle, the only remaining question along the line would be Elgton Jenkins. He’s returning from his own torn ACL suffered last November. Jenkins was a Pro Bowl pick at guard in 2020 but would almost certainly serve at right tackle this Sunday if cleared medically.

The status of wide receiver Allen Lazard remains unclear. He was the only player on the 53-man roster not to practice Monday and the team has yet to say what his injury is.